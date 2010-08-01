JS550/650 pump swap hull for sale.
Selling my pump swap hull with Waterfly tubbies, footholds, and a 650sx pump cavity. Engine bay has mounts glasses in for a 650 or 750 to drop right in. Has a 650 style side exhaust but also has rear exhaust plumbed in.
Comes with bare hull, steering assembly with cable, and shortened drive shaft coupler for use with a 550sx shaft.
This is the hull from the ski listed in my signature below.
An album of photos is posted on my profile page.
Make offers, I am located in West Texas.