  1. Today, 03:34 PM #1
    77sXZX
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    132

    WaveRunner Batteries

    I need a new battery for my 2000 WaveRunner. I only fire it up a few times a year. I have the EXT12 for my SJ and no issues after tons of starts. Is it fine for a bigger ski too or should I go with something higher end?
  2. Today, 03:52 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,203

    Re: WaveRunner Batteries

    You need a ETX16L minimum
  3. Today, 04:06 PM #3
    gabagool984
    Join Date
    Feb 2015
    Location
    Hollywood, FL
    Posts
    244

    Re: WaveRunner Batteries

    Odyssey


