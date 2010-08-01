|
WaveRunner Batteries
I need a new battery for my 2000 WaveRunner. I only fire it up a few times a year. I have the EXT12 for my SJ and no issues after tons of starts. Is it fine for a bigger ski too or should I go with something higher end?
Re: WaveRunner Batteries
You need a ETX16L minimum
Re: WaveRunner Batteries
Odyssey
