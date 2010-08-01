|
Jetting for a 1992 SNSJ with Factory B pipe and head
I have a 1992 Yamaha 650 SNSJ with Factory B pipe and a Westcoast head. I am installing a new (Single) Mikuni SBN 44mm carb on it and would like to know what size jets, N/S and popoff should make it perform the best. I live in Lakeland Fl. I havn't taken the old carb off yet so I do not know what is currently in it.
Re: Jetting for a 1992 SNSJ with Factory B pipe and head
Search sj650 factory pdf, jetting specs are out there. And get a 61x cyl, it will yank ur arms off
