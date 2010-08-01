pxctoday

  Today, 03:15 PM #1
    Toolman 1
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Location
    S Central, Fl
    Age
    60
    Posts
    48

    Jetting for a 1992 SNSJ with Factory B pipe and head

    I have a 1992 Yamaha 650 SNSJ with Factory B pipe and a Westcoast head. I am installing a new (Single) Mikuni SBN 44mm carb on it and would like to know what size jets, N/S and popoff should make it perform the best. I live in Lakeland Fl. I havn't taken the old carb off yet so I do not know what is currently in it.
    Thanks
    Tim "Toolman" Taylor
  Today, 03:24 PM #2
    Benflynn
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,438

    Re: Jetting for a 1992 SNSJ with Factory B pipe and head

    Search sj650 factory pdf, jetting specs are out there. And get a 61x cyl, it will yank ur arms off
