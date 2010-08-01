Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1994 Kawaski SS with minimal compression #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2009 Location san antonio Age 63 Posts 6 1994 Kawaski SS with minimal compression I started with a ski that wouldn't start, assuming it was electrical components failing. After receiving good advice on electrical tests to perform, I moved forward to conducting compression tests. I had a blue spark but ski would not kick over, even with starting fluid. Conducted compression test on both cylinders (with carburetor off) and I showed 30 psi on the back cylinder and 40 psi on the front one. Where would I go from here??? With my limited mechanical knowledge, I assume the head gasket would be a good place to start but not sure how to test it other then removed the head and look at the gaskets for tears or indications gas been escaping the head. Any ideas? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2016 Location Chicago, IL Posts 22 Re: 1994 Kawaski SS with minimal compression 30 psi and 40 psi are very low. Start by taking the head off and examining the condition of the cylinder walls and the pistons. Both should be smooth - no scraps or gouges. Also check to make sure none of the studs holding the head on are stripped out and loose as a loose stud won't hold the head tight to the gasket. You'll likely need to rebuild the top end. A leak-down test of the motor would also be highly recommended - top end damage may have been caused by a lean condition from a leaking crank seal. 1987 JS550/750 Conversion

