Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS550/650 pump swap hull for sale. #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2011 Location Midland, Tx. Posts 486 JS550/650 pump swap hull for sale. Selling my pump swap hull with Waterfly tubbies, footholds, and a 650sx pump cavity. Engine bay has mounts glasses in for a 650 or 750 to drop right in. Has a 650 style side exhaust but also has rear exhaust plumbed in.



Comes with bare hull, hood, pole, steering assembly with cable, and shortened drive shaft coupler for use with a 550sx shaft. 650sx pump bolts right in.



This is the hull from the ski listed in my signature below.

An album of photos is posted on my profile page.



Current title and registration in hand.



Make offer, willing to trade for a 650sx hull.

I am located in West Texas.



'84 js550/650 Hull, Tubbies, Footholds, 650sx Motor & Pump, 1.75 over 663cc's, OP Comp Head 190psi, 44SBN, Vortex FA, WC Intake, Boyesen Reeds w/ Stuffers, Factory B Pipe, Factory Waterbox, 650 Side Exhaust, Dual Cooling, Billet Couplers, Jet Works FCV, OP 650sx Ride Plate, PJS Top Loader, Skat 9-17, -2" AM Pole, MSD total loss. 54mph.



