Selling my pump swap hull with Waterfly tubbies, footholds, and a 650sx pump cavity. Engine bay has mounts glasses in for a 650 or 750 to drop right in. Has a 650 style side exhaust but also has rear exhaust plumbed in.
Comes with bare hull, hood, pole, steering assembly with cable, and shortened drive shaft coupler for use with a 550sx shaft. 650sx pump bolts right in.
This is the hull from the ski listed in my signature below.
An album of photos is posted on my profile page.
Current title and registration in hand.
Make offer, willing to trade for a 650sx hull.
I am located in West Texas.