Factory pipe manifold that will fit Kawi 650/750/800 motors. This is the standard manifold, not the clocked 750 limited manifold. All threads are in good shape, tapped for dual 3/8 or single 1/2. Has been bored out to 46mm. Nice shape, ready to run. Let me know what water fittings you would like. $210 shipped.
