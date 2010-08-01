Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: IJSBA / DJSA last chance qualifier at Pittsbuirg Seafood Festival.... #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2006 Location Oakley Calif Posts 5,260 IJSBA / DJSA last chance qualifier at Pittsbuirg Seafood Festival.... Yes it's true...



I'm still alive, and yes it's true, we're going to hold 2 LAST MINUTE IJSBA qualifiers in Norcal for those few still needing to do so... Now's not the time to explain what has been consuming my life the past 9 months, nor to explain the absence from PWCTODAY or Facebook, but I do owe that to all of you and that explanation will be coming forthwith- but in the meantime we have some immediate business to attend to...



If you dig the rough and unpredictable waters of Pittsburg,

The food and attractions at the Seafood Festival,

Racing in front of a few thousand spectators,

And making a few bucks that just might cover a few of those expenses for getting to Havasu,

Hit me up ~



The email is still the same... djsaracing@yahoo.com

The number is still the same... (925) 303-0713



September 9th and 10th

Pittsburg Marina.

Practice wil start at 10 both days followed by racing throughout the day...



In the past getting in to the site has been a royal pain. This year a new pit area adjacent to the ramp will make things much easier on you. Also in the past we've always run a "Joker Buoy Race", but this year things are going to be just a little bit different... both days will be IJSBA sanctioned, but we will be introducing a new format and style of racing - still with the same excitement, superior racing, safety, camaraderie, and friendships we all shared previously. Trust me when I say youll get a work out at this one, and youll still have to use some strategy on the race course even though the joker wont be there.



FULL and COMPLETE race details and payouts will post Monday after my final meet with the city.

In the meantime, if you're in send me an email with the usual info.

IJSBA / DJSA modified open classes will be run, similar to those run at the Camp Far West race.



Name

Class

Race #

Ski Info



In case you forgot ~

Vintage 567 open

X2 open novice

X2 open expert

900 open ski novice

900 open ski vet

950 open ski expert

1100 GP ski open intermediate

1100 GP ski open expert

Sport Sit 800 open novice / stock expert

Sport Sit GP 1200 open expert

800 runabout open novice

800 runabout open expert

Sprint Sit 1350 NA open runabout

SCXP Open Expert runabout



All expert/intermediate class entry fees will be 80 bucks per day.

All vintage and novice class entry fees will be 60 bucks per day.

All racers will receive festival passes for themselves and up to 3 family / crew members.



If you only need one race day to qualify specify which day youll be there although wed love to have you for both. If you need 2 events to qualify youll more than likely be there both days.

I am trying to get us dry camping on site but keep in mind room will always be a concern at this site. Let me know if you absolutely need to camp onsite, otherwise as weve stressed in the past  travel lightly!!

Motels are close by if you need them  but wait for the race info before you make reservations.

(I dig Motel 6, but the one in Pittsburg is not the one to stay at ) jes sayin ~



Again, COMPLETE RACE INFO AND TIMES will post Monday.

What I need to know now, is how many people need to qualify, and what the participation level will

be for this race.



Depending on staffing  interest level, and if needed for qualifying, we will try and sneak in one more race at Salt Springs a couple weeks after Pittsburg before everyone heads to Havasu.



Stay tuned at PWCTODAY under the general racing threads for more info, and at the DJSA facebook page. Im in the process of starting up a new website for everyone to access but for now I have to check with Mav to inquire about the status of the old one



Its been way too long since weve all gotten together and words wont get the sentiment across regarding how much Ive missed all of you  but Im thinking Im definitely in need of a DJSA reunion race.

I hope you are too



Stay tuned ~

Jim Lambert

DJSA

"May all that WE do as a team take our sport and racing family to the next level"

Robbie Hall / Team Orange



www.diablojsa.com

