Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SN SJ 64X Carb Issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Tempe Arizona Posts 10 SN SJ 64X Carb Issues It has come to my attention that swapping a 64X (Stock 760) out of a 96 Wave Raider 760 the carbs will have issues due to Load Difference.



Anybody know the secret settings for Dual OEM 44's from a Wave Raider/64X swap..



I am literally removing the motor/carbs/ebox and what ever else i need from the 96 Wave Raider 760 and putting it in my SN SJ.



I will more than likely be running OEM FA



I will be using a WET JET Exhaust (Basically a westcoast pipe from what i understand.)



I'm pretty new to ski's so dont get to technical with me.



cccccccccc.jpg



Thanks.

