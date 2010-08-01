It has come to my attention that swapping a 64X (Stock 760) out of a 96 Wave Raider 760 the carbs will have issues due to Load Difference.
Anybody know the secret settings for Dual OEM 44's from a Wave Raider/64X swap..
I am literally removing the motor/carbs/ebox and what ever else i need from the 96 Wave Raider 760 and putting it in my SN SJ.
I will more than likely be running OEM FA
I will be using a WET JET Exhaust (Basically a westcoast pipe from what i understand.)
I'm pretty new to ski's so dont get to technical with me.
Thanks.
-Jason