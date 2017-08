Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 sx OEM exhaust #1 resident guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 830 750 sx OEM exhaust Clean fresh water manifold and pipe. All threads in good condition. Purchased from another member in midwest. Was keeping for a spare. $125 pay pal as gift shipped to con US.Add 3% for PayPal fee if need be.



20170808_190818.jpg

20170808_190847.jpg

