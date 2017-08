Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Having to use lighter springs for correct pop off.?????? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Wv Age 35 Posts 14 Having to use lighter springs for correct pop off.?????? Anyone have a clue why I'm having to use the lighter black springs to obtain 75psi pop off ? . and when doin the test should it pop off at 75 and stay open at a little less psi or pop off at a higher psi and stay open at 75psi??? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Redding CA Age 36 Posts 6,352 Blog Entries 17 Re: Having to use lighter springs for correct pop off.?????? They are never perfect most tuners go with the supposed to be color spring if it works and is high and cuts 1/2 rings off it untell the pop off is as close as you can get... That's what I was taught anyway... Try matching some duals within 1 psi that will make your head really spin ( Girlfrends are cheap X2,s are expensive ) #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Redding CA Age 36 Posts 6,352 Blog Entries 17 Re: Having to use lighter springs for correct pop off.?????? Your filling the NS with wd40 right ?



