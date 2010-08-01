Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Worth upgrading my SuperJet #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location North Carolina Posts 129 Worth upgrading my SuperJet I have a '90 SuperJet and after trying someones ~2010 at the lake today, I was amazed with the power and how nimble it felt. I think he did a couple mods to help increase power. There's a 2005 SJ on CL for $3,700. Think it would definitely be worth the upgrade or should I keep looking?



Seems like it's ridden weekly during the season and within the last year:



New OEM motor mounts

New OEM Starter and Starter relay, really only needed the relay

New Mid Shaft and Bearing.

New hood gasket.

Hood was repainted due to factory peeling paint.



Anyway, just looking for some general thoughts on when upgrading is worthwhile. I love getting out on the water and my skis, but have a bunch of other hobbies too, want to buy a boat too and time is a bit limited with family, work, etc. Last edited by 77sXZX; Today at 12:03 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules