Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SBN 44 Flame Arresters #1 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2004 Location Phoenix, AZ Age 47 Posts 766 SBN 44 Flame Arresters Exclent condition. Not sure what brand they are but the craftsmanship is top notch.

Vortex/Prok style arrestor. The inside is fully CNC machined with a nice gradual taper into the throat of the carbs. Knurled bolts. Fittings for both primer and oil injection.

These are some of the nicest aluminum F/A's I have seen.

$100 shipped OBO



IMG_1519[1].JPGIMG_1520[1].JPGIMG_1518[2].JPG

