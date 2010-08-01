Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: tuning question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location alabama Posts 5 tuning question I've got a newbie question. I've got a 96 venture 700 twin carb. Runs excellent except for a small hesitation on take off. I've had it for a few weeks and have run the bejebees out of it. Everything about it is super clean, have removed oil injection, and premixing. Tops out right at 48-49, idles great. just has that small hesitation if you start out slowly, if you pump the throttle slightly your gone. Well here is my question. I've located the low and high speed jets. when you start to adjust low speed, can you just slightly adjust the front one?, or do you have to adjust both carbs the same. I think that a slight tweek on the low speed would cure the hesitation. I would be able to get to the front low speed on the water,, but to adjust the back one, there will have to be a lot of stuff removed, no way to accomplish on the water. so back to my question, can you just adjust the front low speed jet? thanks for any replies. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules