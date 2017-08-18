|
|
-
Frequent Poster
Stupid question about SXR carbs
So I finally joined the 800 club. Took the ski out yesterday. Running very rich on the low end so I was checking out the carbs this afternoon to see what it would take to give em a tune on the beach and I found that the air/fuel adjusters have these wierd caps on em that only give you 1/4 turn on the screw.
Now for the question, what is the best way to remove these? I'd hate to guess and wreck something.
Thanks!
Sent from my SM-G930W8 using Tapatalk
-
Top Dog
Re: Stupid question about SXR carbs
-
Frequent Poster
Re: Stupid question about SXR carbs
Hmm. I tried to pull them off with needle nose pliers and they wouldn't come off. I'll keep trying then.
Sent from my SM-G930W8 using Tapatalk
-
Re: Stupid question about SXR carbs
Use a pick or flat head. They will break free you won't hurt the needles. Spend the 50 bucks and buy the "t" screws.. 15030200248192080156104.jpg
Originally Posted by slantedpillow
Hmm. I tried to pull them off with needle nose pliers and they wouldn't come off. I'll keep trying then.
Sent from my SM-G930W8 using Tapatalk
-
Frequent Poster
Re: Stupid question about SXR carbs
Yeah those are going on the Christmas list!
Sent from my SM-G930W8 using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- slantedpillow
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules