pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Today, 08:16 PM #1
    slantedpillow
    slantedpillow is online now
    Frequent Poster slantedpillow's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2014
    Location
    MB, Canada
    Age
    25
    Posts
    155

    Stupid question about SXR carbs

    So I finally joined the 800 club. Took the ski out yesterday. Running very rich on the low end so I was checking out the carbs this afternoon to see what it would take to give em a tune on the beach and I found that the air/fuel adjusters have these wierd caps on em that only give you 1/4 turn on the screw.

    Now for the question, what is the best way to remove these? I'd hate to guess and wreck something.

    Thanks!


    Sent from my SM-G930W8 using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:27 PM #2
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is offline
    Top Dog Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,436

    Re: Stupid question about SXR carbs

    They pop off
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:45 PM #3
    slantedpillow
    slantedpillow is online now
    Frequent Poster slantedpillow's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2014
    Location
    MB, Canada
    Age
    25
    Posts
    155

    Re: Stupid question about SXR carbs

    Hmm. I tried to pull them off with needle nose pliers and they wouldn't come off. I'll keep trying then.

    Sent from my SM-G930W8 using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:34 PM #4
    kurtmcmurtrie@gmail.com
    kurtmcmurtrie@gmail.com is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    32
    Posts
    42

    Re: Stupid question about SXR carbs

    Quote Originally Posted by slantedpillow View Post
    Hmm. I tried to pull them off with needle nose pliers and they wouldn't come off. I'll keep trying then.

    Sent from my SM-G930W8 using Tapatalk
    Use a pick or flat head. They will break free you won't hurt the needles. Spend the 50 bucks and buy the "t" screws.. 15030200248192080156104.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 09:37 PM #5
    slantedpillow
    slantedpillow is online now
    Frequent Poster slantedpillow's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2014
    Location
    MB, Canada
    Age
    25
    Posts
    155

    Re: Stupid question about SXR carbs

    Yeah those are going on the Christmas list!

    Sent from my SM-G930W8 using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. slantedpillow

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 