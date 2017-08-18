Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Stupid question about SXR carbs #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2014 Location MB, Canada Age 25 Posts 155 Stupid question about SXR carbs So I finally joined the 800 club. Took the ski out yesterday. Running very rich on the low end so I was checking out the carbs this afternoon to see what it would take to give em a tune on the beach and I found that the air/fuel adjusters have these wierd caps on em that only give you 1/4 turn on the screw.



Now for the question, what is the best way to remove these? I'd hate to guess and wreck something.



Thanks!





Sent from my SM-G930W8 using Tapatalk #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,436 Re: Stupid question about SXR carbs They pop off #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2014 Location MB, Canada Age 25 Posts 155 Re: Stupid question about SXR carbs Hmm. I tried to pull them off with needle nose pliers and they wouldn't come off. I'll keep trying then.



Sent from my SM-G930W8 using Tapatalk #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2014 Location Michigan Age 32 Posts 42 Re: Stupid question about SXR carbs Originally Posted by slantedpillow Originally Posted by Hmm. I tried to pull them off with needle nose pliers and they wouldn't come off. I'll keep trying then.



Sent from my SM-G930W8 using Tapatalk 15030200248192080156104.jpg #5 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2014 Location MB, Canada Age 25 Posts 155 Re: Stupid question about SXR carbs Yeah those are going on the Christmas list!



Sent from my SM-G930W8 using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) slantedpillow Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules