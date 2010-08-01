pxctoday

  Today, 07:53 PM
    Matt Braley
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    43
    Posts
    3,089

    More Aftermarket 48mm Carbs SRE Buckshot

    I just realized I had 4 sets of these SRE's. They are annular discharge carbs like Blackjacks and Red Tops. They are an improvement on the Red Tops having a third jet to feed the mid range. These were a favorite of Neptune(Bo Dupriest) on Superstock 800's but they would also work well on a 951. Three sets are spigot mount and one set is flange mount. All of it looks clean. $350 a set shipped in the US only.

    Buckshot 48's need pumps or plates if your gonna run an external fuel pump. $200 shipped for the pair in the US only.

    Looking for other "go fast" 2-stroke Seadoo parts? I probably have them. Feel free to hit me up.
