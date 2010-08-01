Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: More Aftermarket 48mm Carbs SRE Buckshot #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 43 Posts 3,089 More Aftermarket 48mm Carbs SRE Buckshot I just realized I had 4 sets of these SRE's. They are annular discharge carbs like Blackjacks and Red Tops. They are an improvement on the Red Tops having a third jet to feed the mid range. These were a favorite of Neptune(Bo Dupriest) on Superstock 800's but they would also work well on a 951. Three sets are spigot mount and one set is flange mount. All of it looks clean. $350 a set shipped in the US only.



Buckshot 48's need pumps or plates if your gonna run an external fuel pump. $200 shipped for the pair in the US only.



Looking for other "go fast" 2-stroke Seadoo parts? I probably have them. Feel free to hit me up. Attached Images IMG_8007.JPG (72.6 KB, 12 views)

IMG_8007.JPG (72.6 KB, 12 views) IMG_8010.JPG (68.4 KB, 14 views)

IMG_8010.JPG (68.4 KB, 14 views) IMG_8008.JPG (78.2 KB, 13 views)

IMG_8008.JPG (78.2 KB, 13 views) IMG_8009.JPG (78.3 KB, 12 views)

IMG_8009.JPG (78.3 KB, 12 views) IMG_8011.JPG (93.9 KB, 11 views)

IMG_8011.JPG (93.9 KB, 11 views) IMG_8012.JPG (77.0 KB, 11 views)

IMG_8012.JPG (77.0 KB, 11 views) IMG_8013.JPG (68.2 KB, 10 views)

IMG_8013.JPG (68.2 KB, 10 views) IMG_8014.JPG (79.1 KB, 10 views)

