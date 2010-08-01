Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Can anybody identify this old seadoo hx race ski??? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location MI Age 26 Posts 2 Can anybody identify this old seadoo hx race ski??? Just picked up an old hx. Motor pulled been out of the water for 14 years I'm told. Its all stickered up. Looks as if it was registered in indiana. Expired in 99. Trying to figure out attachments so bare with me #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location MI Age 26 Posts 2 Re: Can anybody identify this old seadoo hx race ski??? Pics? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) kcr357 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules