pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 07:39 PM #1
    Mxer111
    Mxer111 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    MI
    Age
    26
    Posts
    2

    Can anybody identify this old seadoo hx race ski???

    Just picked up an old hx. Motor pulled been out of the water for 14 years I'm told. Its all stickered up. Looks as if it was registered in indiana. Expired in 99. Trying to figure out attachments so bare with me
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:41 PM #2
    Mxer111
    Mxer111 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    MI
    Age
    26
    Posts
    2

    Re: Can anybody identify this old seadoo hx race ski???

    Pics?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. kcr357

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 