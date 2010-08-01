Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ride plate or jet nozzle? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location texas Age 14 Posts 28 ride plate or jet nozzle? hi y'all, i have a 2000 ultra 150. its plenty fast, i got it up to a radar verified 68mph according to the police officer that pulled me over! i love this ski with all my heart and i want it to handle better. i have a pretty tight budget and I'm planning on doing external mods before i touch the engine. would y'all recommend an r&d jet nozzle with ada racing sponsons, r&d x-tender plate with ada racing sponsons or a jet dynamics ride plate, no sponsons? i don't jump wakes or waves as its illegal to do so in texas. I'm also fixing all the scratches in the hull and fixing the poor bonds job the previous owner did in hopes of gaining more speed that i will lose with a ride plate. thank y'all for all the help. you guys are amazing people and i appreciate all of the help i receive from the forum. thanks! I ride an ultra 150 at age 14. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

