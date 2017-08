Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 99 SeaDoo XPL Speedometer Issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Missouri Posts 22 99 SeaDoo XPL Speedometer Issue Hi Everyone , how is the best way to test the speedometer pulse sensor on a 99 SeaDoo XPL ? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 3,087 Re: 99 SeaDoo XPL Speedometer Issue





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk If at first you don't succeed...



Then you're NOT Chuck Norris! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) jetRick Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules