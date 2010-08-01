Hi i own a Sts 750. its been to the job 5 times now and no one can figure out whats wronge with it. it will run great for 10 to 15 minutes then it goes into limp mode. Water is coming out of the pisser. ive by passed the heat sensor in the pisser, ive rebulit the carbs, ive put new plugs in it, put a new battery in it and it kills the battery and ive checked my compression. please help!