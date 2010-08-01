Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 sts runns for 10 mins then goes into limp mode. Help! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Missouri Age 20 Posts 1 Blog Entries 1 750 sts runns for 10 mins then goes into limp mode. Help! Hi i own a Sts 750. its been to the job 5 times now and no one can figure out whats wronge with it. it will run great for 10 to 15 minutes then it goes into limp mode. Water is coming out of the pisser. ive by passed the heat sensor in the pisser, ive rebulit the carbs, ive put new plugs in it, put a new battery in it and it kills the battery and ive checked my compression. please help! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) sissell74 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

