Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 98 gtxl has low compression in rear cylinder #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Ohio Age 34 Posts 13 98 gtxl has low compression in rear cylinder Ski was running great and then started stalling. Got it out of water and hard starting. Did compression check 130 pto and 70 in mag. Pistons look good. What should i check for? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 3,085 Re: 98 gtxl has low compression in rear cylinder Does it have the oil injection system?



If so, check the small 3/32" oil lines for cracking or if a oil line came off.



How many hours does the motor have?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk



Then you're NOT Chuck Norris! #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2004 Location DFW- Texas Age 35 Posts 2,691 Re: 98 gtxl has low compression in rear cylinder Hole in your cases? Something let go but you will need to pull the motor to find out. 16 RXP-X 300

