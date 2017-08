Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 96 XP cranks fine but runs out of gas and shuts down #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Murchison Texas Age 67 Posts 20 96 XP cranks fine but runs out of gas and shuts down 1. Replaced gas filter. Removed tank, removed gas. Checked baffle filter. I am thinking about cleaning filter on carburetor. Am I on the right order or could be something else? I did change all gas lines February. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 3,084 Re: 96 XP cranks fine but runs out of gas and shuts down Have you rebuilt the carbs recently?



Fuel lines not connected to the correct connection?



Air leak in the lines or at a clamp?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk If at first you don't succeed...



Then you're NOT Chuck Norris! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules