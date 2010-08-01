Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 98 and 99 KAW 750 Xi Sport part out #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2014 Location MI Age 39 Posts 105 98 and 99 KAW 750 Xi Sport part out Purchased two skis to serve as project donors, so the usual "engines, electrical, carbs, pumps not available" disclaimer applies. Common parts like engine mounts etc are on hold.



Both hulls are in rough shape, with impact and weather damage, but skis were 'running' if it matters. Let me know if you need any 750 sit down or Xi Sport specific parts, i.e. hull hardware, brackets, cables, exhaust, tanks, trim, switches, gauges etc and I'll check condition as required.



Hulls are located in SE MI if any local interest.



I'll take a anti syphon bilge elbow fitting deally dally You can't drink all day, if you don't start in the morning.

