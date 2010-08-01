Purchased two skis to serve as project donors, so the usual "engines, electrical, carbs, pumps not available" disclaimer applies. Common parts like engine mounts etc are on hold.
Both hulls are in rough shape, with impact and weather damage, but skis were 'running' if it matters. Let me know if you need any 750 sit down or Xi Sport specific parts, i.e. hull hardware, brackets, cables, exhaust, tanks, trim, switches, gauges etc and I'll check condition as required.
Hulls are located in SE MI if any local interest.
170816_750)Xi_Sport_1.JPG170816_750)Xi_Sport_2.JPG