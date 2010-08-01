Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 zxi wet spark plug #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Louisville, KY Posts 4 750 zxi wet spark plug I have a 1996 750 zxi and noticed it has been lacking in power lately. I examined the spark plugs and noticed the rear spark plug was damp with water. I replaced the plugs and took it out for a couple of hours. Seemed to have decent power initially, and dwindled throughout the ride. I re-examined the plugs after riding; same thing front plug was good and the rear plug was wet.



Any suggestions on how the rear plug could be getting wet?



At the beginning of the season the exhaust head pipe leaking at the gasket into the hull. When I replaced the gaskets noticed the head pipe was rounded on the edges and had several gouges. It appeared the previous owner took a file and screwdriver to it; probably while cleaning off an old gasket.



Could a poor seal at the head pipe cause water to get into the cylinder and get my spark plug wet?



