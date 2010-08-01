Question for everyone here. I've got a motor that's being rebuilt and am taking the time to redo just about everything on the ski. I'm attempting to remove the jet pump and it will not budge. I've read through the stickies and other posts, made the tools to go across the back of the hull and it still won't move. Is it safe to leave the tools in place with pressure on them overnight in the hopes that the constant pressure will eventually break the pump free?

Thanks all.