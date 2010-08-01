Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 94 XP jet pump removal #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location PA Posts 16 94 XP jet pump removal Question for everyone here. I've got a motor that's being rebuilt and am taking the time to redo just about everything on the ski. I'm attempting to remove the jet pump and it will not budge. I've read through the stickies and other posts, made the tools to go across the back of the hull and it still won't move. Is it safe to leave the tools in place with pressure on them overnight in the hopes that the constant pressure will eventually break the pump free?



Thanks all. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules