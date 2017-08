Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Video! Js550 starting issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location South Texas Posts 26 Video! Js550 starting issues Ok Ya'll..



Js550, used to crank over just fine, and cranked fast.

One day while cranking it on a cold start, it slowly got slower and slower. I thought that it was my battery, so I went home to charge it.



Battery is new and full

New starter

Engine turns over by hand with spark plugs out just fine.

I bought a new starter cylinoid, and even tried the cylinoid out of my js650 just to be sure the China replacement wasn't the problem. Still no luck.



Any thoughts?



Thanks guys! Attached Files trim.D066D8B1-C3DD-44CF-9AB3-FEEE91427CA2.MOV (9.52 MB, 6 views) #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2014 Location Manitoba, Canada Age 29 Posts 444 Blog Entries 1 Re: Video! Js550 starting issues Have you tested it with any other batteries? Mine did the exact same thing this spring. Charged it up, tested fine, the moment power was demanded, it did exactly this. Bought a new battery, problem solved. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2013 Location Palm springs ca Age 32 Posts 2,705 Re: Video! Js550 starting issues X2 on battery. Brand New don't mean chit. I've gone crazy before. You can't drink all day, if you don't start in the morning. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 3,081 Re: Video! Js550 starting issues Load test the battery after charging it overnight.



The load test will tell the story...





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk If at first you don't succeed...



Then you're NOT Chuck Norris! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules