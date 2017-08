Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: mixture settings on SBN 44 on 650 X2 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2002 Location houston tx Age 55 Posts 173 mixture settings on SBN 44 on 650 X2 Have a SBN 44 on my 650 X2, low speed is 1 1/2 turns out, and high speed 1 1/4. Sound about right ? Plugs a little dark, but ski runs good. pulling about 5500 on the tach. Last edited by sloan_william@msn.com; Today at 05:03 PM . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Clovis, CA Posts 19 Re: mixture settings on SBN 44 on 650 X2 Following #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,246 Re: mixture settings on SBN 44 on 650 X2 Depends on the static jets, compression. pipe, impeller and elevation. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.



Photos no longer being hosted by Photobucket. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules