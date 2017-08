Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: GP1200 Gas Tank vent #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2008 Location toledo/coldwater Age 31 Posts 19 GP1200 Gas Tank vent hi i have a 97 gp1200 and the gas tank doesn't vent out only in? I always thought the tank vented out to relieve pressure buildup? Can excessive tank pressure force fuel and flood motor? The crankcase and stator cover were filled with gas. Thanks for any help! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2006 Location Smoky Mountains TN Age 74 Posts 3,331 Re: GP1200 Gas Tank vent No they do not vent out and it is common for the tank to build pressure especially when parked in hot sun.

Pressure can build enough to force carb needles off the seat and flood

Prevented by turning on/off/res to OFF when parked

*** Democracy is two wolves and a lamb deciding what to have for dinner***

*******************Liberty is a well-armed lamb.*****************



**********Lotteries are created by those who understand math**********

***************to take advantage of those who do not****************



***************As government expands, liberty contracts************** Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules