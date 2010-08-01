Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: how to shunt oil sensor #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Canada Posts 2 how to shunt oil sensor Hi All,



New to Seadoos, but I know Kawasakis pretty good.



I just picked up a 1995 Seadoo XP with a 717 motor. I am in the process of doing a oil block off. I have read lots of forums on it but I can't find one that tells me how to shunt the oil sensor, or if it's needed.

I have taken the oil tank out, I have filled and connected the oil lines that lubricate the rotary stuff (that was new to me!) Now the oil tank sensor, do I need to so anything with the sensor, like cut it open and connect the lines? or do I just leave it? I know 96 and after they have more complex computers/ignition systems. This is a 95. Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2004 Location DFW- Texas Age 35 Posts 2,689 Re: how to shunt oil sensor Cut the 2 wires and cross them together. 16 RXP-X 300

#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 3,079 Re: how to shunt oil sensor Just unplug the connector that comes from the oil tank and insert a piece of wire from one wire to the other (in a 'U-turn' ) to short it out. Otherwise the oil light will stay on.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk



Then you're NOT Chuck Norris! #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Canada Posts 2 Re: how to shunt oil sensor Awesome, that's what I figured but better safe than sorry.....I wont tell you about how we jump started it from the car when I went to look at it (yes I already bought a new MPEM!!!..lol

