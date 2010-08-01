Hi All,
New to Seadoos, but I know Kawasakis pretty good.
I just picked up a 1995 Seadoo XP with a 717 motor. I am in the process of doing a oil block off. I have read lots of forums on it but I can't find one that tells me how to shunt the oil sensor, or if it's needed.
I have taken the oil tank out, I have filled and connected the oil lines that lubricate the rotary stuff (that was new to me!) Now the oil tank sensor, do I need to so anything with the sensor, like cut it open and connect the lines? or do I just leave it? I know 96 and after they have more complex computers/ignition systems. This is a 95. Thanks