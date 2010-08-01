pxctoday

  Today, 12:29 PM
    Yabadabadoo
    Yabadabadoo is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Canada
    Posts
    2

    how to shunt oil sensor

    Hi All,

    New to Seadoos, but I know Kawasakis pretty good.

    I just picked up a 1995 Seadoo XP with a 717 motor. I am in the process of doing a oil block off. I have read lots of forums on it but I can't find one that tells me how to shunt the oil sensor, or if it's needed.
    I have taken the oil tank out, I have filled and connected the oil lines that lubricate the rotary stuff (that was new to me!) Now the oil tank sensor, do I need to so anything with the sensor, like cut it open and connect the lines? or do I just leave it? I know 96 and after they have more complex computers/ignition systems. This is a 95. Thanks
  Today, 12:42 PM
    pwgsx
    pwgsx is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home pwgsx's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2004
    Location
    DFW- Texas
    Age
    35
    Posts
    2,689

    Re: how to shunt oil sensor

    Cut the 2 wires and cross them together.
  Today, 12:42 PM
    Cliff
    Cliff is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Cliff's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Where I can see the air I breathe...
    Posts
    3,079

    Re: how to shunt oil sensor

    Just unplug the connector that comes from the oil tank and insert a piece of wire from one wire to the other (in a 'U-turn' ) to short it out. Otherwise the oil light will stay on.


  Today, 01:32 PM
    Yabadabadoo
    Yabadabadoo is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Canada
    Posts
    2

    Re: how to shunt oil sensor

    Awesome, that's what I figured but better safe than sorry.....I wont tell you about how we jump started it from the car when I went to look at it (yes I already bought a new MPEM!!!..lol
    Thanks guys!
