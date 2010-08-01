Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1994 750 SS that won't start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2009 Location san antonio Age 63 Posts 2 1994 750 SS that won't start My 1994 750 SS has been sitting for a year. Oil injector has been disconnected and we mix the fuel before filling up. Have new fuel in it. New spark plugs. New starter relay. It cranks over but will not fire. I pulled a plug, grounded it out and cranked it. yes I have a blue spark. Even tried starting fluid in it and still won't fire. I have opened up the kill switch, cleaned the connections but still does not want to fire. Sure open to suggestions! Any thoughts would be appreciated! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

