I was on the lake when my jetski died abruptly. Apparently I blew a hole out of the side of the engine. A piston rod perhaps? I've attached a photo.



Just a few general questions, While I consider myself handy, I have never rebuilt or maintenanced a motor. I have all the required tools and I would like to attempt to fix this myself. I'm not concerned about saving money so much as I want to take on this endeavor for something to do, a learning experience. Viewing the image, would I need a whole new block? Perhaps new pistons? Could I get away with just the bottom portion of the engine?



I suppose once I take it out of the ski and start disassembling it I could learn a bit more as to what's damaged. I'm sure that I'd be advised to replace other parts (since I already have it torn apart). If I need to replace the whole thing, I'd assume this product would suffice: http://www.shopsbt.com/jetski/kawasa...i-zxi-pro.html



At that point, you will probably need a whole new motor as the only good part left might be the crank cases. The cylinder is obviously garbage, the head probably has damage to it along with the crank. A full rebuild will probably be around $800-900 or you could pick up a used 750 motor for $500ish. If you plan on keeping the ski, I would go the rebuild route as that will give you a like new motor. Buying used and running it is a gamble.

I see the cylinder acorn nuts are painted with the cases. Is that a SBT motor by chance?

Thanks Bandit,



Yes, I believe so. My brother-in-law had the original engine replaced a few years ago w/ this SBT. If a complete rebuild is suggested then that's fine.



I was looking at the following link for purchase: http://www.shopsbt.com/jetski/kawasa...i-zxi-pro.html



Since I'm a newbie I really woudln't know to go with anything different, and figure i'd be easier to copy/replace the damaged w/ the new. When you said a full rebuild is between $800-900 ..is that just the parts? I'd assume it's another 800-900 for labor, if I was to take it in.

SBT motor requires a core with a good crankcase - your busted case will not qualify.

You will need to find a re manufactured that does not require a core or a good used motor from a reliable seller.

