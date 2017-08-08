I was on the lake when my jetski died abruptly. Apparently I blew a hole out of the side of the engine. A piston rod perhaps? I've attached a photo.
Just a few general questions, While I consider myself handy, I have never rebuilt or maintenanced a motor. I have all the required tools and I would like to attempt to fix this myself. I'm not concerned about saving money so much as I want to take on this endeavor for something to do, a learning experience. Viewing the image, would I need a whole new block? Perhaps new pistons? Could I get away with just the bottom portion of the engine?
I suppose once I take it out of the ski and start disassembling it I could learn a bit more as to what's damaged. I'm sure that I'd be advised to replace other parts (since I already have it torn apart). If I need to replace the whole thing, I'd assume this product would suffice: http://www.shopsbt.com/jetski/kawasa...i-zxi-pro.html
Any advice?