Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Piston ring options for a 87 JS550 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location Minnesota Age 26 Posts 448 Piston ring options for a 87 JS550 I need new rings for my JS550 1987. They are STD size. The thinner rings of the later models. Part number: 13003-2129



Does anyone know where to find these cheaper than the NOS ones on ebay for $40 each? Does anyone make a aftermarket replacement? #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2016 Location Colorado Posts 114 Re: Piston ring options for a 87 JS550 I opted to replace my pistons/rings with the older thick ring pistons. I found NOS pistons on eBay and put (IIRC) WSM aftermarket rings on. Supposed to be much more durable than the newer thin ring setup. Just a thought to consider.



AM. 1986 JS550 Ported, PJS head, SBN44, Enlarged water passages, Skat 12/15, OP Rideplate, Westcoast grate



1989 JS650SX Milled head, Keihin 40mm CDKII, Rear Exhaust, Enlarged water passages, SS impeller, OP Rideplate, L&S grate



1992 JS550 SX Coffman's half pipe, Dual Cooling, SS impeller, PJS Rideplate, Jet Dynamics grate #3 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,523 Re: Piston ring options for a 87 JS550 Whats the reason you are replacing rings and not just going up to the next size piston? -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

