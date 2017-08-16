pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Running on hose

  1. Today, 11:34 AM #1
    revive
    revive is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    IL
    Posts
    1

    Running on hose

    Hi All
    Brief background....I first purchased two 1994 Seadoo XP's in 2008. Dropped two rebuild engines from SBT in them and ran them for about four seasons before life took over and they sat in my backyard until a couple of weeks ago. I now have them cleaned up and two new batteries on the charge waiting to be put in.

    Where I used to bring them, the launch was never busy and I could work on them on the trailer while in the water as long as I would like.
    Unfortunately, I cannot think of any place around the Chicagoland area where I would have the luxury of being able to tinker at the launch with them on the trailer....
    there are far too many fellow boaters and it has to be drop and go. which leads to my question....

    I have always only started them for 10 seconds or less out of the water.
    I have searched the stickys and some other threads to try and find solid information on a flush kit.
    most everyone says don't run for more than a few minutes, which I am fine with.
    however, I am not sure which flush kit I need?
    does the kit take place of where I have this red plug?
    I have included a photo for reference and hope you can provide some input.

    fitting.jpg

    I appreciate your time
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:38 PM #2
    pwgsx
    pwgsx is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home pwgsx's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2004
    Location
    DFW- Texas
    Age
    35
    Posts
    2,689

    Re: Running on hose

    The flush kit attaches to whats under that red cover. If the engine is running you can run water to cool the motor. The only thing that wont get cool is the carbon ring. Now if you have lots of work to do you can remove the pump and driveshaft so you dont have to worry about it.

    https://www.amazon.com/Sea-Doo-29550...+doo+flush+kit
    Last edited by pwgsx; Today at 12:39 PM.
    16 RXP-X 300
    JS 550 with 650 Conversion

    04 RXP - w/mods - SOLD
    99 GSX Limited #1- SOLD
    99 GSX Limited #2- SOLD
    96 XP- SOLD
    95 XP- SOLD
    94 750sx- w/mods- SOLD
    94 SN Superjet- w/mods- SOLD
    04 Speedster 200 -SOLD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:39 PM #3
    Cliff
    Cliff is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Cliff's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Where I can see the air I breathe...
    Posts
    3,079

    Re: Running on hose

    This is the flush kit you need. I have the same set up in my '98 SPX.

    Welcome back to the sport!




    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    If at first you don't succeed...

    Then you're NOT Chuck Norris!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:43 PM #4
    hafweigthr
    hafweigthr is offline
    resident guru hafweigthr's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2009
    Location
    South Carolina
    Age
    53
    Posts
    944

    Re: Running on hose

    The 94 XP has no carbon ring to worry about you can grease the hull seal good and run for a while on the hose-----however still not a good idea for a long period.
    The thought that leads to no action is not thought - It is dreaming!!
    Think Big!!

    Some people have hobbies - some people have addictions - I have jet skis!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. revive

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 