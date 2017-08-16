Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Running on hose #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location IL Posts 1 Running on hose Hi All

Brief background....I first purchased two 1994 Seadoo XP's in 2008. Dropped two rebuild engines from SBT in them and ran them for about four seasons before life took over and they sat in my backyard until a couple of weeks ago. I now have them cleaned up and two new batteries on the charge waiting to be put in.



Where I used to bring them, the launch was never busy and I could work on them on the trailer while in the water as long as I would like.

Unfortunately, I cannot think of any place around the Chicagoland area where I would have the luxury of being able to tinker at the launch with them on the trailer....

there are far too many fellow boaters and it has to be drop and go. which leads to my question....



I have always only started them for 10 seconds or less out of the water.

I have searched the stickys and some other threads to try and find solid information on a flush kit.

most everyone says don't run for more than a few minutes, which I am fine with.

however, I am not sure which flush kit I need?

does the kit take place of where I have this red plug?

I have included a photo for reference and hope you can provide some input.



fitting.jpg



I appreciate your time #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2004 Location DFW- Texas Age 35 Posts 2,689 Re: Running on hose The flush kit attaches to whats under that red cover. If the engine is running you can run water to cool the motor. The only thing that wont get cool is the carbon ring. Now if you have lots of work to do you can remove the pump and driveshaft so you dont have to worry about it.



https://www.amazon.com/Sea-Doo-29550...+doo+flush+kit Last edited by pwgsx; Today at 12:39 PM . 16 RXP-X 300

JS 550 with 650 Conversion



04 RXP - w/mods - SOLD

99 GSX Limited #1- SOLD

99 GSX Limited #2- SOLD

96 XP- SOLD

95 XP- SOLD

94 750sx- w/mods- SOLD

94 SN Superjet- w/mods- SOLD

04 Speedster 200 - SOLD

#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 3,079 Re: Running on hose This is the flush kit you need. I have the same set up in my '98 SPX.



Welcome back to the sport!









Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk If at first you don't succeed...



Then you're NOT Chuck Norris! #4 resident guru Join Date May 2009 Location South Carolina Age 53 Posts 944 Re: Running on hose The 94 XP has no carbon ring to worry about you can grease the hull seal good and run for a while on the hose-----however still not a good idea for a long period. The thought that leads to no action is not thought - It is dreaming!!

Think Big!!



Some people have hobbies - some people have addictions - I have jet skis!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) revive Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules