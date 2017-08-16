Thread: Running on hose

Hi All
Brief background....I first purchased two 1994 Seadoo XP's in 2008. Dropped two rebuild engines from SBT in them and ran them for about four seasons before life took over and they sat in my backyard until a couple of weeks ago. I now have them cleaned up and two new batteries on the charge waiting to be put in.
Where I used to bring them, the launch was never busy and I could work on them on the trailer while in the water as long as I would like.
Unfortunately, I cannot think of any place around the Chicagoland area where I would have the luxury of being able to tinker at the launch with them on the trailer....
there are far too many fellow boaters and it has to be drop and go. which leads to my question....
I have always only started them for 10 seconds or less out of the water.
I have searched the stickys and some other threads to try and find solid information on a flush kit.
most everyone says don't run for more than a few minutes, which I am fine with.
however, I am not sure which flush kit I need?
does the kit take place of where I have this red plug?
I have included a photo for reference and hope you can provide some input.
fitting.jpg
I appreciate your time