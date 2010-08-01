|
ZXI 900 speedometer
95 ZXI900 speedometer isn't working. I have 12 volts and perfect ground going to the sensor. What is the output supposed to be on the green wire? Voltage or ohms? If so, how much. Just wanting to test before I buy a new sensor or at least rule out a working sensor so I can move on to the speedometer.
Thanks for any help.
~Joe
I dream skis
Re: ZXI 900 speedometer
Change your vehicle speed sensor first
Re: ZXI 900 speedometer
Is this a common issue with these units?
I dream skis
Re: ZXI 900 speedometer
Yes same as sea slugs , usually the speed sensor , gauges are pretty tough
