  Today, 10:55 AM #1
    Kokamo
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Liberty Hill, Texas
    Age
    37
    Posts
    12

    ZXI 900 speedometer

    95 ZXI900 speedometer isn't working. I have 12 volts and perfect ground going to the sensor. What is the output supposed to be on the green wire? Voltage or ohms? If so, how much. Just wanting to test before I buy a new sensor or at least rule out a working sensor so I can move on to the speedometer.

    Thanks for any help.

    ~Joe
  Today, 11:34 AM #2
    Bionic racing
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    610

    Re: ZXI 900 speedometer

    Change your vehicle speed sensor first
  Today, 12:00 PM #3
    Kokamo
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Liberty Hill, Texas
    Age
    37
    Posts
    12

    Re: ZXI 900 speedometer

    Is this a common issue with these units?
  Today, 02:36 PM #4
    Bionic racing
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    610

    Re: ZXI 900 speedometer

    Yes same as sea slugs , usually the speed sensor , gauges are pretty tough
