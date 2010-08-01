Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: ZXI 900 speedometer #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Liberty Hill, Texas Age 37 Posts 12 ZXI 900 speedometer 95 ZXI900 speedometer isn't working. I have 12 volts and perfect ground going to the sensor. What is the output supposed to be on the green wire? Voltage or ohms? If so, how much. Just wanting to test before I buy a new sensor or at least rule out a working sensor so I can move on to the speedometer.



Thanks for any help.



~Joe #2 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 610 Re: ZXI 900 speedometer Change your vehicle speed sensor first #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Liberty Hill, Texas Age 37 Posts 12 Re: ZXI 900 speedometer Is this a common issue with these units? #4 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 610 Re: ZXI 900 speedometer Yes same as sea slugs , usually the speed sensor , gauges are pretty tough Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Kokamo Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules