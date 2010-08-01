Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Superjet SN parts for sale #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2013 Location Charleston, SC Posts 37 Superjet SN parts for sale I have a few extra parts laying around that I no longer need after selling my SN. These all came off of a stock 1993 650 6m6 motor.



I have:

Stock 44mm Mikuni carb

Gas tank with pickups and check valve

Ebox with no cut wires



How much for the carb?

pm me a price on the fuel tank

