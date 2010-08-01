pxctoday

  Today, 10:22 AM #1
    cdillar
    cdillar is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Charleston, SC
    Posts
    37

    Superjet SN parts for sale

    I have a few extra parts laying around that I no longer need after selling my SN. These all came off of a stock 1993 650 6m6 motor.

    I have:
    • Stock 44mm Mikuni carb
    • Gas tank with pickups and check valve
    • Ebox with no cut wires


    PM me if you need any of these parts. Shipping from 29464.IMG_5448.JPGIMG_5452.JPGIMG_5460.JPGIMG_5461.JPGIMG_5463.JPGIMG_5456.JPG
  Today, 12:43 PM #2
    550brad
    550brad is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Orcutt, CA
    Age
    31
    Posts
    44

    Re: Superjet SN parts for sale

    How much for the carb?
  Today, 01:28 PM #3
    vomitspot
    vomitspot is offline
    Thinks everythng sux =) Top Dog vomitspot's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    lost
    Age
    43
    Posts
    1,484
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: Superjet SN parts for sale

    pm me a price on the fuel tank
    jason
    nina hagen daz
