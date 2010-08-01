|
Superjet SN parts for sale
I have a few extra parts laying around that I no longer need after selling my SN. These all came off of a stock 1993 650 6m6 motor.
I have:
- Stock 44mm Mikuni carb
- Gas tank with pickups and check valve
- Ebox with no cut wires
PM me if you need any of these parts. Shipping from 29464.IMG_5448.JPGIMG_5452.JPGIMG_5460.JPGIMG_5461.JPGIMG_5463.JPGIMG_5456.JPG
Re: Superjet SN parts for sale
Re: Superjet SN parts for sale
pm me a price on the fuel tank
jason
