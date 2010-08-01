Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: gp800r jet size #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location NY Age 16 Posts 3 gp800r jet size i was given a ski with a bad cylinder . the carburetors have the accelerator pump removed and air box removed with flame arresters on. i have since did a top end rebuild on it . since the air box and the accelerator pump have been removed i need a larger main jet ? the main jet i pulled pulled says 55 on it or 155 cant tell ? alao one carb was turned out only 1/2 the other 1/1/2 on the high speed . the bad cylinder was turned out 1,1/2 out which would be rich? any help thanks ?jet size.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) mrgibbs2 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

