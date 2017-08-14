|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
1100 SXR duel cooling for reliability
First off, thank you to these posts for helping me so far:
http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=383038&page=5
http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=302477&page=6
http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=432257
Second off, now i have some dumb questions. (unfortunately some of the pictures are broken in those posts)
1. Is duel cooling worth it? check out these pictures of my current set up. I'm not trying to push 60mph, i'm trying to set cooling up for reliability purposes first, performance gains second.
My pipe set up is mod'd to go up to the mod'd water box in the front. (not like the rear water box set ups you see now a days, god knows if that expansion chamber is doing anything?)
pipe config 2 pic.jpg
pipe in spot.jpg
IMG_20170814_185618.jpg
pipe config pic current set up.jpg
2. If I do it, which one of these set ups do you agree with?
First set up (Do i need a flow control valve off that manifold T?):
pipe config pic first option.jpg
Second option (serious water routing to pipe, this is probably not needed):
pipe config pic second option.jpg
Third option ( is the head routing more important-for even cylinder cooling? is that what i should be focusing on?):
pipe config pic third set up.jpg
I hope my questions aren't too redundant, please help?
-mw
