Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Coffmans zxi1100 pipe #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2003 Location waldo Age 38 Posts 37 Coffmans zxi1100 pipe Super hard pipe to find and I believe it fits in sxr1100 conversion. The chamber has been pressure tested and is good. The small head pipe that bolts to the manifold has a crack (see pic) that needs to be welded otherwise everything is in good shape. $500 Attached Images IMG_20170815_141205.jpg (2.77 MB, 6 views)

IMG_20170815_141205.jpg (2.77 MB, 6 views) IMG_20170815_141301.jpg (2.03 MB, 11 views)

IMG_20170815_141301.jpg (2.03 MB, 11 views) IMG_20170815_141145.jpg (3.10 MB, 7 views)
Zack Genrich
2006 Pro-Am ski stock national champion

