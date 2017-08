Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Mrd fuel injection 650/750 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location Placentia California Age 20 Posts 5 Mrd fuel injection 650/750 Hello, I picked up a mrd fuel injection system I plan on putting in my x2. I was going to try to use it on the 650 first and maybe later on down the road out it on my 750. I've read everyone's opinions about the mrd, half saying it's bad ***, other half saying it's impossible to keep running. But I haven't tried installing yet because I don't know if I'm missing anything. If anyone could give me some advice on instructions or let me know if I am missing anything I would appreciate it! Attached Images IMG_0941.JPG (2.30 MB, 3 views)

IMG_0941.JPG (2.30 MB, 3 views) IMG_0940.JPG (2.58 MB, 3 views)

IMG_0940.JPG (2.58 MB, 3 views) IMG_0939.JPG (2.54 MB, 2 views) #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sacramento Age 33 Posts 178 Re: Mrd fuel injection 650/750 Kinda looks like a sea-doo kit, a kit that works on a 650 won't work on a 750 as it's a different intake bolt pattern.



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G870A using Tapatalk VHP7000 #132 T1

VHP7000 #169 T3

VHP7000 #174 project PJS Triple 795cc

550sx PJS all over w/ 440 fully ported Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules