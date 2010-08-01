pxctoday

  Today, 09:46 PM #1
    Jdsizzle
    Jdsizzle is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    Austin
    Posts
    3

    Powdery substance on engine

    Hi all!

    First post so please forgive if I submitted to the wrong place.

    I have recently started working on my family Yamaha 1995 Wave Venture (WVT700t). We've had it 22 years now and have out a whopping 95 hours on it. Runs great, smokes a bit but it's old.

    I've been catching up on some long overdue maintenance, since I don't remember much of anything being maintained. Most of it is basic stuff like greasing joints/cables, replacing spark plus, checking hoses, de-mildewing the cover, replacing things here and there. But, when I replaced the spark plugs I realized there's a weird powdery substance all over the top of the engine.

    I thought it was wearing fiberglass from the under side of the seat but it actually seems to be coming from a part of the engine (circled in picture below). Maybe the carburetor? It seems to be more concentrated in some parts (arrow below).

    Has anyone seen something like this before? Also, any tips on cleaning it safely so I can see where it's coming from if it's still happening? Again, little maintenance has been done so for all I know this powder has been there since the 90s lol.

    again, first post so if I posted in the wrong place, let me know.

    IMG_0266.JPGIMG_0267.JPGIMG_0268.JPGIMG_0269.JPG
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 10:12 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,628

    Re: Powdery substance on engine

    Looks like dried water.....
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 10:17 PM #3
    Jdsizzle
    Jdsizzle is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    Austin
    Posts
    3

    Re: Powdery substance on engine

    I meant to mention that it's always been in fresh water.

    If it's dried water, how should I clean it safely?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 10:26 PM #4
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is online now
    Top Dog Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,430

    Re: Powdery substance on engine

    Dissolved lime?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 10:48 PM #5
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,628

    Re: Powdery substance on engine

    Spray it with WD40
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 10:50 PM #6
    Jdsizzle
    Jdsizzle is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    Austin
    Posts
    3

    Re: Powdery substance on engine

    What is causing it?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
