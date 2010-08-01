|
Powdery substance on engine
Hi all!
First post so please forgive if I submitted to the wrong place.
I have recently started working on my family Yamaha 1995 Wave Venture (WVT700t). We've had it 22 years now and have out a whopping 95 hours on it. Runs great, smokes a bit but it's old.
I've been catching up on some long overdue maintenance, since I don't remember much of anything being maintained. Most of it is basic stuff like greasing joints/cables, replacing spark plus, checking hoses, de-mildewing the cover, replacing things here and there. But, when I replaced the spark plugs I realized there's a weird powdery substance all over the top of the engine.
I thought it was wearing fiberglass from the under side of the seat but it actually seems to be coming from a part of the engine (circled in picture below). Maybe the carburetor? It seems to be more concentrated in some parts (arrow below).
Has anyone seen something like this before? Also, any tips on cleaning it safely so I can see where it's coming from if it's still happening? Again, little maintenance has been done so for all I know this powder has been there since the 90s lol.
again, first post so if I posted in the wrong place, let me know.
IMG_0266.JPGIMG_0267.JPGIMG_0268.JPGIMG_0269.JPG
Re: Powdery substance on engine
Looks like dried water.....
Re: Powdery substance on engine
I meant to mention that it's always been in fresh water.
If it's dried water, how should I clean it safely?
Re: Powdery substance on engine
Re: Powdery substance on engine
Re: Powdery substance on engine
