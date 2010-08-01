|
2017 Tigercraft SV1 Pro 17K /OBO (6 hrs) TPE -TORRENT 148 SB- FULL SPEC 49's
Tigercraft SV1
BUILT right by P and P Performance ski literally has 6 hrs or less on it
TPE 900 cc motor
Torrent 148 set back pump
TNT pipe
MSD
Full Spec 49's
Full Carbon adjustable pole
Thrust pro Trim, steering, pissers ,levers and and other bling bling.
Super nice ski. I will get pics up later.
Will do a partial trade for a kawi based 800 +cc motor or a helium hull.
508-331-4347
