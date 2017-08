Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Pop off pressure adjustment! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location Munford Age 34 Posts 27 Pop off pressure adjustment! Is there a way to adjust the pop off pressure in a jetski carb ? Or is the only way to change the spring that works needle valve ! And can anything affect popoff pressure in a carb! Like an obstruction!! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,245 Re: Pop off pressure adjustment! Many options, especially for a Mikuni. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.



Re: Pop off pressure adjustment!

How much?

Re: Pop off pressure adjustment!

Well I'm not sure At what pressure they are popping off at but I see a lot of talk about pop off pressure and I wasn't sure if there was some way to adjust it! I have built it fixed a lot of skis that sat up for years ! Cleaned out carbs and anyway this one for some reason I just cannot get it right when it idles if you hit the gas after running or idling for a few seconds it doesn't want to go it's loading up so bad you can tell by how much it smokes then once it clears out and rails up it runs like a scalded ape till you let it idle so anyway just was thinking maybe it was something to do with the pop off pressure meant to say I replaced the needle and seat in both carbs and the diaphragms

