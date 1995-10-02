Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Going to look at some old skis, should I buy? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location United States Age 32 Posts 34 Going to look at some old skis, should I buy? I'm going to look at a 1983 RED JS550 and a 1980 JS440 tomorrow IF they aren't sold. The guy is asking $700 each, I know the red one has a westcoast pipe and supposedly has high compression ( but looks like stock head ). I think the price sounds ok, hoping to talk him down a bit. What should I look for good or bad? I basically just plan on looking for any more aftermarket parts and take a compression reading. What do you think?Screenshot_20170814-184321.pngScreenshot_20170814-192222.pngScreenshot_20170815-192057.pngScreenshot_20170815-192120.png #2 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 51 Posts 698 Re: Going to look at some old skis, should I buy? Depends on location. It's not a great deal. Ride them if you can. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location United States Age 32 Posts 34 Re: Going to look at some old skis, should I buy? They are less than an hour from me here in STL. My only concern is whether or not I'll enjoy riding an old JS after riding my modded 91 650sx for almost a full season now... #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 51 Posts 5,682 Re: Going to look at some old skis, should I buy? I find that a reasonably-powered JS550 is a lot of fun -- unless the water is too choppy.



1984 JS440

1989 650sx

1991 X2

1992 750sx

1995 900zxi (qty 2)

1995 X2



