  Today, 08:30 PM #1
    92Kawasaki750SS
    PWCToday Newbie
    Going to look at some old skis, should I buy?

    I'm going to look at a 1983 RED JS550 and a 1980 JS440 tomorrow IF they aren't sold. The guy is asking $700 each, I know the red one has a westcoast pipe and supposedly has high compression ( but looks like stock head ). I think the price sounds ok, hoping to talk him down a bit. What should I look for good or bad? I basically just plan on looking for any more aftermarket parts and take a compression reading. What do you think?Screenshot_20170814-184321.pngScreenshot_20170814-192222.pngScreenshot_20170815-192057.pngScreenshot_20170815-192120.png
  Today, 08:36 PM #2
    Hydro-Mike
    I dream skis
    Re: Going to look at some old skis, should I buy?

    Depends on location. It's not a great deal. Ride them if you can.
  Today, 08:49 PM #3
    92Kawasaki750SS
    PWCToday Newbie
    Re: Going to look at some old skis, should I buy?

    They are less than an hour from me here in STL. My only concern is whether or not I'll enjoy riding an old JS after riding my modded 91 650sx for almost a full season now...
  Today, 10:03 PM #4
    linkman
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Re: Going to look at some old skis, should I buy?

    I find that a reasonably-powered JS550 is a lot of fun -- unless the water is too choppy.
    Riding mostly Lake Austin

    1984 JS440
    1989 650sx
    1991 X2
    1992 750sx
    1995 900zxi (qty 2)
    1995 X2

    Quote Originally Posted by cujo View Post
    God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws....
