Hi all,



After first riding a stand up 30 years ago I have finally found the time to buy not 1 but 2



One is a JS 550 that seems to have had a bit of work done to it Head, Carbie, Exhaust the other is a XS 550 that seems to be as stock as a rock except for what looks like I believe a solas impeller.



As well as the skis I got boxes of spares, blocks, heads and even a couple of cranks.



The JS has no spark so will check the ohms on the exciter coil the XS starts but the jet unit needs to be re-installed



Anyway looking forward to summer and getting them both on the water.



