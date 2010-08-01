Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha VX110 Voltage Reading 14.0-14.1v ok? Rectifier or something else the problem? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2011 Location Mechanicsburg, PA Posts 10 Yamaha VX110 Voltage Reading 14.0-14.1v ok? Rectifier or something else the problem? BLUF: is a voltage reading of 14.0-14.1v when at idle and new rectifier ok?



Background-

I have (2) VX110s (red and blue). This year I replaced both batteries with AGMs, changed oil and plugs.

Everything started and i didn't notice any problems.

Had both waverunners on water when i noticed that the red one had voltage readings at 17v+ WOT. Eventually the gauge would just read "high volts". No error lights etc...



Trouble shooting (forum research) led to possible bad rectifier on red one. Results below:



Red Blue

at idle 16v+ 14.6-14.7v

swapped rectifiers

at idle 14.6-14.7v 16v+



Ordered a new rectifier but that would take a week to arrive. Had an additional day on our visit and read that we could run the waverunner without rectifier as long as we had a strong battery.



Went out on the water with red one w/out rectifier attached. Warning light came on / buzzer sounded and brought back in for the day (1.5 hrs out in the ocean). Trip from open ocean to dock was about 20 mins.



Flushed red one with "working" rectifier from blue one.

Red Blue

at idle 13v 14.6-14.7v I'm thinking the red voltage was low due to battery drain.



Charged/maintained batteries for the week until rectifier arrived.



Added rectifier to red waverunner. Results below:



Red Blue

at idle 14.0-14.1v (new) 14.6-14.7v ("old")

swapped rectifiers

14.4-14.5 ("old") 14.2-14.3v (new) I was thinking that the "lower" reading from the red waverunner with older rectifier was due to battery drain from previous use w/out rectifier. But i swapped out batteries as well and the readings are the same. Not sure why the new rectifier is reading low on the blue one.



I'm going to keep the new rectifier in the red one and leave the blue as is. Thus bringing me back to my original question. Is a voltage reading of 14.0-14.1v ok? FYI, after a fresh charge, the first readings are 14.1-14.2v. After I shut it down to allow it to cool down, it goes back to 14.0-14.1v which i believe to be the consistent reading.



Is the rectifier a problem or is there anything else in the red waverunner that can be of an issue?



