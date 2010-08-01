Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Looking for js400/js440/js550 in clean stock condition #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location Maryland Age 19 Posts 47 Looking for js400/js440/js550 in clean stock condition Hi, I am looking for a clean js400/js440/js550 in Stock form (with stock decals) from the 70s or 80s. I need something really clean and original because I plan to use the ski as a show piece. I'm not interested in the 90s models or 550sx. I am also interested in a js hull as long as it is in Stock clean form. I am currently located in Washington/ Maryland if anyone has a ski close to there. Thank you Last edited by Carver86; Today at 12:56 PM . #2 I dream skis Join Date May 2013 Location Gallatin, TN Age 41 Posts 724 Re: Looking for js400/js440/js550 in clean stock condition Hard to find ones that havent been chopped and painted. If you find any you dont want, let us know.





Re: Looking for js400/js440/js550 in clean stock condition

Hard to find ones that havent been chopped and painted. If you find any you dont want, let us know.

Re: Looking for js400/js440/js550 in clean stock condition

I've find a few but not near me unfortunately, only on the west coast. I found a mint 1990 js440. But I was looking for something from the 80s. If I can't find something not chopped up then I'll just a cheap one and restore by repainting and putting reproduction graphics.

