  1. Today, 12:54 PM #1
    Carver86
    Sep 2015
    Maryland
    19
    47

    Looking for js400/js440/js550 in clean stock condition

    Hi, I am looking for a clean js400/js440/js550 in Stock form (with stock decals) from the 70s or 80s. I need something really clean and original because I plan to use the ski as a show piece. I'm not interested in the 90s models or 550sx. I am also interested in a js hull as long as it is in Stock clean form. I am currently located in Washington/ Maryland if anyone has a ski close to there. Thank you
  2. Today, 01:04 PM #2
    Masonboswell
    May 2013
    Gallatin, TN
    41
    724

    Re: Looking for js400/js440/js550 in clean stock condition

    Hard to find ones that havent been chopped and painted. If you find any you dont want, let us know.


  3. Today, 02:38 PM #3
    Carver86
    Sep 2015
    Maryland
    19
    47

    Re: Looking for js400/js440/js550 in clean stock condition

    I've find a few but not near me unfortunately, only on the west coast. I found a mint 1990 js440. But I was looking for something from the 80s. If I can't find something not chopped up then I'll just a cheap one and restore by repainting and putting reproduction graphics.
