Thread: Help with a bone head move! 97 wave venture 1100 cdi wiring.

#1

Help with a bone head move! 97 wave venture 1100 cdi wiring.

Well, Im starting to put this back together and it turns out I lost my disassembly pics! Anyone have some good pics or a link showing where all this stuff routs to? I have the shop manual but it's not detailed.

#2

Re: Help with a bone head move! 97 wave venture 1100 cdi wiring.

Scroll down to bottom of this page

click engines

scroll to bottom of new page

Under Technical click Installation guides

on next page click Yamaha 1100/1200 non pv

http://www.shopsbt.com/pdfs/y11001200npv.pdf Last edited by don37725; Today at 02:21 PM .

