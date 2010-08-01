Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Pump Veins Causing Cavitation on Waveraider #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2013 Location Charleston, SC Posts 35 Pump Veins Causing Cavitation on Waveraider So I just picked up a 1996 waveraider 701 for $200 last week. Took it out over the weekend and noticed it would cavitate slightly at take off and full speed.



I took the pump out of the ski and I found that the pump veins are severely corroded. Some to the point that a dime size chunk is missing (first and second pic). I know it obviously needs to be changed, but could this cause bad cavitation? Impeller seems to be fine and is in surprisingly good shape. Also, how do i separate the wear ring housing from the rest of the assembly (last pic)?



IMG_5469.JPGIMG_5472.JPGIMG_5473.JPG #2 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 555 Re: Pump Veins Causing Cavitation on Waveraider Your Pump Stator is suffering from both Corrosion pitting and Cavitation Pitting which in turns leads to more Cavitation and Corrosion pitting.



From the looks of the outside of the Pump, I would guess that Corrosion came first, causing holidays, pits and rough areas in the VANES which then caused Cavitation to ensue.



Probably used in brackish or salt water a lot. #3 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 555 Re: Pump Veins Causing Cavitation on Waveraider Also, there seems to be too much Impeller clearance.



Also, there seems to be too much Impeller clearance.

Shouldn't exceed 1 mm and I can see plenty of sunlight passing 'tween the blade and the pump liner. That also needs to be addressed.

