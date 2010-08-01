Hi Guys,
I have a question about the idle speed and about the stock Mikuni 38mm carb on my ski mentioned above. The ski is all stock. No motor mods or bolt one. I've owned this ski for one year and am new to stand ups. I have ridden/worked on my 'Doos since 1996.
Here are my questions:
1.) I have read that the idle should be at 1,100 rpms on the 550SX. Is that in or out of the water? (I'm assuming it's out of the water)
2.) As for the Mikuni round body 38mm carb. Is it beneficial to upgrade to a 44mm carb with a stock motor?
Other info...
- the ski starts, idles and accelerates fine. But after I fall into the water and the kill switch lanyard has been pulled off and I try to restart it in the water. The motor doesn't restart. It only cranks. Once I finally get back to the beach and put it on the water stand and let it rest for awhile. That's when it starts right up without any problems.
Could this be because of:
1.) leaky needle/seat
2.) carb needs better fine tuning
3.) temperamental carb to begin with
4.) ???
I don't know the history of this ski. My compression test shows 148/150 psi. But that doesn't tell me anything about the crank or the crank seals. I only know that the previous owner said that the top was rebuilt and 10 hours has been put on the motor. I don't know if the bottom end has ever been rebuilt or not.
Has a quick steer plate, trigger throttle, extended ride plate, ODI Lock On grips, Jet Trim mat, Stainless 15.5 impeller and fresh paint.
Thank You for any/all input!
Cliff
