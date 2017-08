Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB SXR handlepole bolt #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2005 Location i can see you Posts 1,358 WTB SXR handlepole bolt I am looking for an OEM sxr stainless steel handlepole bolt. I have not had good luck with the rrp aluminum bolts so I am mainly interested in an oem part.



please shoot a message if you have one

https://www.facebook.com/poorboyracingteam



Need parts? Optima Racing is the place

http://optimaracing.com/ Check out Poor Boy Racing on FacebookNeed parts? Optima Racing is the place Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules