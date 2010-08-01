|
2003 Seadoo GTX 185 Supercharged Part Out! North Dallas, Texas
I have a 2003 Seadoo GTX 185 Supercharged Ski for sale. Runs excellent with only 99 hours. I intend to part the ski out. I will shortly being listing each component below
ECU with Key 500
Engine 2000
Gauges 350
MPEM 300
Hood with shock, mirrors and underneath 250
Throttle Body 200
Supercharger 200
Rear Seat 200
Front Seat 200
Fuel Pump 200
Stator 200
Driveshaft 150
Exhaust Manifold 100
Performance intake grate 100
Engine wiring harness 100
steering cable 100
The ski is in great condition every part works perfectly.
