Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2003 Seadoo GTX 185 Supercharged Part Out! North Dallas, Texas #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2005 Location Little Elm, Texas Posts 2 2003 Seadoo GTX 185 Supercharged Part Out! North Dallas, Texas I have a 2003 Seadoo GTX 185 Supercharged Ski for sale. Runs excellent with only 99 hours. I intend to part the ski out. I will shortly being listing each component below



ECU with Key 500

Engine 2000

Gauges 350

MPEM 300

Hood with shock, mirrors and underneath 250

Throttle Body 200

Supercharger 200

Rear Seat 200

Front Seat 200

Fuel Pump 200

Stator 200

Driveshaft 150

Exhaust Manifold 100

Performance intake grate 100

Engine wiring harness 100

steering cable 100



The ski is in great condition every part works perfectly.

